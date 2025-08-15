China's Economic Struggles: Navigating Challenges at Home and Abroad

China's economic growth faced a significant setback in July, as factory output and retail sales hit their lowest points in months. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that industrial output rose by just 5.7% year-on-year, falling short of expectations and marking the weakest performance since November 2024.

The economic slowdown comes amid ongoing pressures, including trade tensions with the United States and internal challenges like insufficient demand and fierce competition. While a temporary trade truce with the U.S. has provided some relief, Chinese manufacturers continue to grapple with reduced demand and deflationary pressures.

Efforts to boost domestic consumption have intensified, but extreme weather conditions have further complicated recovery efforts, disrupting production. As analysts forecast continued sluggish growth, Beijing faces the daunting task of stabilizing the economy against a backdrop of external and internal adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)