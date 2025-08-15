Left Menu

Global Currency Movements Amid Fed and BOJ Speculations

Currencies like the yen, euro, and British pound experienced relative steadiness against the dollar, influenced by U.S. wholesale inflation data and Japanese economic growth. Analysts expect potential BOJ rate hikes, while Fed's anticipated rate cuts face dilemmas from inflation and labor market weaknesses. Market focus remains on monetary policies and economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:27 IST
Global Currency Movements Amid Fed and BOJ Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar remained mostly stable against the euro and British pound on Friday as traders reassessed the likelihood of monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve after unexpected wholesale inflation data. The Japanese yen strengthened, buoyed by robust economic growth data that surprised markets considering new U.S. tariffs.

The yen increased by 0.4% against the dollar and 0.3% against the euro and British pound. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the Bank of Japan might be "behind the curve" in managing inflation risks, bolstering the yen's appeal this week. Analysts predict that stronger GDP data could solidify expectations of a BOJ rate hike.

Despite high expectations for a 25-bps U.S. rate cut in September, recent producer price data tempered the possibility, altering market dynamics. The Fed, however, may still proceed with rate cuts, influenced by the Trump administration's encouragement. Analysts are closely watching for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's insights on economic conditions and interest rate paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025