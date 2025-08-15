Left Menu

Embracing Swadeshi: Modi's Call for a Self-Reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged shopkeepers to display signs promoting Indian-made products, emphasizing swadeshi as a strength rather than a compulsion. Speaking on Independence Day, Modi urged a move towards self-reliance, urging traders to take pride in selling indigenous goods as a patriotic responsibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on shopkeepers and traders across India to prominently display signs that promote their sale of locally-made products. This initiative is part of a larger push to celebrate 'swadeshi'—Indian-made goods—as a national strength, not a matter of necessity.

During his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the critical need for a self-reliant India, urging citizens to take pride in using indigenous products. He positioned swadeshi as not merely an economic choice, but a source of national pride.

Modi appealed directly to traders, urging them to help build a self-reliant nation by promoting and selling Indian-made items. He asked shopkeepers to put up boards outside their establishments clearly stating, 'yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai' (indigenous products are sold here), reinforcing the message that Indian products should be adopted as a strength.

