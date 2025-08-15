Left Menu

India-Singapore: A New Chapter in Economic Cooperation

The 4th India-Singapore Joint Working Group on Trade & Investment meeting in New Delhi aimed to enhance economic cooperation. Key topics included trade expansion, regulatory simplification, and digital advancement. The dialogue marks 60 years of diplomatic relations and reflects a robust partnership surpassing traditional trade frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:26 IST
The 4th meeting of the India-Singapore Joint Working Group on Trade & Investment was convened at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. This crucial dialogue aimed to bolster economic cooperation and define future partnership areas, succeeding the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

Emphasizing stronger trade and investment ties, the meeting focused on sectoral alignment, logistics improvement, regulatory simplification, and cross-border trade facilitation. Comprehensive progress reviews on existing collaborations were conducted, particularly in the semiconductor and trade digitalization arenas, with explorations into new avenues like skills development.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, India, and Beh Swan Gin, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore. This year, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of CECA, marks significant milestones in their partnership. Singapore remains India's major economic partner, leading in ASEAN trade and FDI contributions.

