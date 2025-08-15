Targeted Loan Waiver for Maharashtra's Needy Farmers
Maharashtra's government is focusing on providing loan waivers to needy farmers instead of a blanket approach. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlights efforts to support poor farmers, excluding those with farmhouses. A committee study on the waiver's feasibility is underway amid rising political pressure.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Friday that the state will focus on granting loan waivers to farmers in genuine need, excluding those involved in building luxury properties like farmhouses and bungalows.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of genuine need as a criterion for waivers and ruled out benefits for affluent individuals exploiting agricultural loans. The government aims to assist poor farmers who are struggling with barren fields and the burden of debt, leading to potential suicides.
Amid inquiries from the opposition during the Monsoon session of the legislature, the government explained that a committee is evaluating the prospect and execution of loan waivers. This decision comes as the demand for relief grows throughout Maharashtra, with political pressure mounting.
