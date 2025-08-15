Left Menu

Targeted Loan Waiver for Maharashtra's Needy Farmers

Maharashtra's government is focusing on providing loan waivers to needy farmers instead of a blanket approach. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlights efforts to support poor farmers, excluding those with farmhouses. A committee study on the waiver's feasibility is underway amid rising political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:33 IST
Targeted Loan Waiver for Maharashtra's Needy Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Friday that the state will focus on granting loan waivers to farmers in genuine need, excluding those involved in building luxury properties like farmhouses and bungalows.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of genuine need as a criterion for waivers and ruled out benefits for affluent individuals exploiting agricultural loans. The government aims to assist poor farmers who are struggling with barren fields and the burden of debt, leading to potential suicides.

Amid inquiries from the opposition during the Monsoon session of the legislature, the government explained that a committee is evaluating the prospect and execution of loan waivers. This decision comes as the demand for relief grows throughout Maharashtra, with political pressure mounting.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025