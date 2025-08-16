Left Menu

Rural Resurgence: India's Economy on the Mend

India's rural economy is showing signs of recovery, driven by good monsoon rains, a resurgence in rural wages, and increased government expenditure. These factors are expected to boost rural demand and economic growth, according to a report by Ambit asset management firm.

India's rural economy appears to be on the path to recovery, according to a recent report by Ambit asset management firm. The report highlights several positive indicators, including a robust start to the monsoon season and a resurgence in rural wages as inflation eases. Additionally, government spending is being ramped up, further supporting this economic turnaround.

As the fiscal year 2026 approaches, these 'green shoots' of recovery are increasingly visible. Notably, June's rainfall was at 105% of the long-period average, aiding in substantial agricultural productivity. The favorable weather pattern has propelled kharif sowing to be 8% ahead year-on-year as of the end of July, marking a notable improvement over previous years marred by erratic monsoon patterns.

Rural wages, stagnant in recent years, are now showing a revival. The mid-fiscal year 2025 saw a positive turn in real wage growth, buoyed by decreased inflation and a government-led infrastructure push. The decrease in demand for MGNREGA indicates better job availability, facilitating the growth of rural liquidity. This increment not only aids in rebuilding household savings but also fuels spending on FMCG, durables, and low-end two-wheelers.

