India's Strategic Leap in Semiconductor Manufacturing

India is making strides in semiconductor manufacturing with a focus on 28nm-65nm nodes to serve sectors like automotive and telecom. The country's ecosystem and talent are evolving to meet global standards, supported by the Semicon India Programme and strategic diversification away from China, aiming to capture a larger market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is advancing in semiconductor manufacturing, strategically concentrating on the 28nm-65nm nodes to fulfill demand in industries such as automotive, telecom, and industrial electronics. Experts indicate that rather than competing in the global race for cutting-edge technology, India is filling a vital gap in the mature-node space.

Bastion Research highlights India's position as analogous to Taiwan and South Korea in past decades, focusing on system integration within the semiconductor value chain. India's talent pool and robust ecosystem are enabling it to integrate semiconductor components into high-tech systems across various sectors effectively.

The government's Semicon India Programme, with significant incentives, backs this ambition, aligning with global trends like the China +1 strategy. Recent project approvals across several states, amounting to substantial investments, underscore India's potential as a reliable player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

