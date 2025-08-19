Left Menu

House of Abhinandan Lodha Partners with Zepto for Next-Gen Realty Access

House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) collaborates with Zepto to market residential plots via the quick commerce platform. Initially targeting plots in Vrindavan and Neral, this move enhances customer accessibility and widens HoABL's reach. The company provides a complete digital experience, ensuring swift expert connections for potential buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:32 IST
Realty giant House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has formed a strategic partnership with the quick commerce platform Zepto to enhance its marketing and sales of premium residential plots.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on marketing plots in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and Neral, Maharashtra, accessible through the Zepto mobile application.

This initiative complements HoABL's existing fully digital customer experience, which allows seamless exploration, selection, purchasing, and tracking of residential plots via its proprietary app. The Zepto collaboration is set to broaden customer engagement by leveraging a platform frequented daily. According to Saurabh Jain, CMO of HoABL, this move significantly extends the company's reach. Zepto will facilitate immediate connections between interested customers and HoABL experts through video calls within just 10 minutes. Mumbai-headquartered HoABL, established in 2020, has developed and sold approximately 11 million square feet of land so far and has another 30 million square feet under active development. The company already has a strong presence in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa, and is planning an imminent expansion into the Punjab market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

