Mumbai Rains Disrupt Airport Operations
Heavy rains in Mumbai led to the diversion of eight flights and numerous delays at the city's airport. Airlines advised passengers on potential disruptions and implemented low-visibility procedures, although operations weren't suspended. IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India flights were rerouted to airports such as Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
At least eight flights faced diversions and numerous delays at Mumbai's airport due to heavy rains inundating the city on Tuesday.
Airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, alerted passengers about the delays caused by continuous rain, with low-visibility procedures being intermittently implemented.
The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, India's second busiest, remained operational with flights diverted to nearby airports like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- airport
- flights
- diverted
- heavy rains
- delays
- IndiGo
- SpiceJet
- Air India
- low-visibility
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ACL Airshop Teams Up with IndiGo for ULD Management
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Dumna airport in Jabalpur; takes off after over four-hour delay: Official.
Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Delayed by Nearly Four Hours Due to Flat Tyre
High Court Urges Quick Action on J&K Bypoll Delays
Heavy rains, landslides hamper rescue efforts in northern Indian state, dozens missing