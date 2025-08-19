Mumbai Rains Disrupt Airport Operations

At least eight flights faced diversions and numerous delays at Mumbai's airport due to heavy rains inundating the city on Tuesday.

Airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, alerted passengers about the delays caused by continuous rain, with low-visibility procedures being intermittently implemented.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, India's second busiest, remained operational with flights diverted to nearby airports like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)