Mumbai Rains Disrupt Airport Operations

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to the diversion of eight flights and numerous delays at the city's airport. Airlines advised passengers on potential disruptions and implemented low-visibility procedures, although operations weren't suspended. IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India flights were rerouted to airports such as Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight flights faced diversions and numerous delays at Mumbai's airport due to heavy rains inundating the city on Tuesday.

Airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, alerted passengers about the delays caused by continuous rain, with low-visibility procedures being intermittently implemented.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, India's second busiest, remained operational with flights diverted to nearby airports like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

