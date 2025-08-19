Left Menu

Vikran Engineering Ventures into Public Markets with Rs 772 Crore IPO

Vikran Engineering, a fast-growing EPC company, is launching an IPO to raise Rs 772 crore. The proceeds will fund working capital and corporate purposes. With a price band of Rs 92–97 per share, the IPO consists of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by promoters. Financials show steady growth.

Updated: 19-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:21 IST
Vikran Engineering is stepping into the public markets with its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 772 crore. Scheduled for launch on August 26, the IPO will close on August 29, with a price band set between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares totaling Rs 721 crore, alongside an offer for sale by the promoter, amounting to Rs 51 crore. The Mumbai-based EPC company plans to allocate Rs 541 crore from the fresh issue for working capital requirements, with the remainder designated for general corporate uses.

With a track record of 45 completed projects and robust ongoing project orders, Vikran Engineering showcases solid financial growth, reporting a 16.53% revenue increase in fiscal 2025. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are guiding the offering, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar.

