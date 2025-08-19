Tragedy on the Water: Boat Capsizes in Sokoto State
In Sokoto State, Nigeria, a boat carrying approximately 50 passengers capsized, leaving 25 people rescued and 25 others missing. The incident, attributed to overloading and inadequate infrastructure, highlights the risks of water travel during Nigeria's rainy season. Rescue operations face challenges due to strong water currents.
In a tragic incident, at least 25 individuals have been rescued, while another 25 remain unaccounted for, following the capsizing of a boat in Nigeria's Sokoto State. This unfortunate event occurred just two days ago, according to official reports.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that no bodies have been recovered yet, leaving the missing passengers presumed dead. The boat, overloaded with women, children, and motorcycles, was en route to the Goronyo market—a vital hub for food trade in the area—when it overturned on Sunday.
Common during the rainy season, such boat accidents in Nigeria are often due to lax safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Sunday's tragedy has been blamed on overloading and insufficient road infrastructure, compelling residents to turn to water transport. Rescue efforts are being hindered by strong currents emanating from a nearby dam, according to Zubairu Yari, the chairman of the Goronyo local government.
