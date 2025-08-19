Left Menu

Tragedy on the Water: Boat Capsizes in Sokoto State

In Sokoto State, Nigeria, a boat carrying approximately 50 passengers capsized, leaving 25 people rescued and 25 others missing. The incident, attributed to overloading and inadequate infrastructure, highlights the risks of water travel during Nigeria's rainy season. Rescue operations face challenges due to strong water currents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:39 IST
Tragedy on the Water: Boat Capsizes in Sokoto State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least 25 individuals have been rescued, while another 25 remain unaccounted for, following the capsizing of a boat in Nigeria's Sokoto State. This unfortunate event occurred just two days ago, according to official reports.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that no bodies have been recovered yet, leaving the missing passengers presumed dead. The boat, overloaded with women, children, and motorcycles, was en route to the Goronyo market—a vital hub for food trade in the area—when it overturned on Sunday.

Common during the rainy season, such boat accidents in Nigeria are often due to lax safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Sunday's tragedy has been blamed on overloading and insufficient road infrastructure, compelling residents to turn to water transport. Rescue efforts are being hindered by strong currents emanating from a nearby dam, according to Zubairu Yari, the chairman of the Goronyo local government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025