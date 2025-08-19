Maharashtra's Mega Investment Boost: Data Centres & Solar Energy Projects

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant economic initiative with the signing of memoranda of understanding worth Rs 42,893 crore on Tuesday.

With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the helm, the state aims to become India's leading hub for data centres and solar energy integration. Eight MoUs and two strategic agreements underline this commitment.

The agreements promise the creation of 28,558 jobs, with notable investments from companies like Jupiter International Ltd and Rochak Systems Pvt Ltd. The MoUs also reflect investor trust and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.