Maharashtra's Mega Investment Boost: Data Centres & Solar Energy Projects
The Maharashtra government has signed MoUs worth Rs 42,893 crore with various companies, focusing on data centres and solar energy projects. These investments are set to generate over 28,000 jobs. The agreements include collaborations with international partners and rejuvenate the state's hyperloop transport project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has announced a significant economic initiative with the signing of memoranda of understanding worth Rs 42,893 crore on Tuesday.
With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the helm, the state aims to become India's leading hub for data centres and solar energy integration. Eight MoUs and two strategic agreements underline this commitment.
The agreements promise the creation of 28,558 jobs, with notable investments from companies like Jupiter International Ltd and Rochak Systems Pvt Ltd. The MoUs also reflect investor trust and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB Commits $150 M Loan to Bangladesh for Enhancing TVET, Boosting Skills and Employment
India Sees Employment Boom Under Modi's Dynamic Job Strategy
Delhi Assembly Goes Green: Embraces Paperless Governance Powered by Solar Energy
"State government stands firm with devotees": Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on elephant Madhuri's issue
Maharashtra to file review petition over elephant Madhuri's return to Nandani Math: CM Devendra Fadnavis