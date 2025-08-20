Left Menu

Streamlining Retail: Call for Unified Licensing Reform

At the MASSMERIZE 2025 event by Ficci, Reliance Retail's President Ravi Gandhi emphasized the need for regulatory reforms in the retail sector. He advocates a shift from store-based to entity-based unified licensing and suggests moving from pre-license to post-license inspections to expedite store openings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail President Ravi Gandhi has called for significant regulatory reform in the rapidly expanding organized retail sector, aiming to replace traditional store-based licensing with a unified entity-based licensing approach.

Speaking at the MASSMERIZE 2025 event organized by industry body Ficci, Gandhi highlighted the need to switch to post-license inspections rather than the current pre-license checks, which he claims will accelerate the opening of new stores.

Gandhi pointed out that the current regulations, with their extensive documentation and inspection demands, are designed for individual stores. Shifting to a unified licensing model will improve business efficiency, he argued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

