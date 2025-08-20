Streamlining Retail: Call for Unified Licensing Reform

Reliance Retail President Ravi Gandhi has called for significant regulatory reform in the rapidly expanding organized retail sector, aiming to replace traditional store-based licensing with a unified entity-based licensing approach.

Speaking at the MASSMERIZE 2025 event organized by industry body Ficci, Gandhi highlighted the need to switch to post-license inspections rather than the current pre-license checks, which he claims will accelerate the opening of new stores.

Gandhi pointed out that the current regulations, with their extensive documentation and inspection demands, are designed for individual stores. Shifting to a unified licensing model will improve business efficiency, he argued.

