Indian Authors Unveil Groundbreaking Insights into Business and Marketing

Indian authors are captivating audiences with insightful books that mesh theoretical knowledge with practical experience. These works provide invaluable guidance on entrepreneurship, marketing, and luxury retail in India. They eschew abstract notions, offering real-world applications for budding entrepreneurs and established professionals navigating India's unique business landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:29 IST
4 Authoritative Reads on Business, Marketing & Markets by BIMTECH Greater Noida Professors. Image Credit: ANI
India is experiencing a business transformation driven by innovative entrepreneurship, strategic marketing, and a booming luxury market. Emerging beyond metropolitan areas, startups and SMEs are employing ingenious marketing strategies, while luxury brands are targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

This transformation is reflected in the latest works by Indian authors. Books like 'Start Your Own Enterprise' by Dr. Prateek Jain provide practical guidance for the six million entrepreneurs emerging in India every year, navigating them through a complex business ecosystem with a clear 33-step pathway.

Dr. Jyoti Das and Dr. Arun Mittal's 'The LUXE Dip' delves into luxury marketing, a high-growth yet under-researched domain in India. Through storytelling, they make luxury knowledge accessible, offering insights from history to contemporary marketing strategies. These books stand out by blending lived experiences and academic insight, making them indispensable for understanding Indian business nuances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

