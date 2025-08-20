Tragic Collision on NH-27 Claims Four Lives, Leaves Five Injured

A tragic accident on NH-27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district resulted in the death of four laborers, including a couple, when their van collided with an unidentified truck. The incident, which also left five individuals injured, occurred near Sutada village early Wednesday morning.

The van was transporting laborers from Baran in Rajasthan and the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh to their destinations in Kankroli and Nathdawara. SHO Hemraj Sharma of Dabi police station confirmed the accident. Emergency response teams were quick to reach the scene, transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities before referring them to New Medical College Hospital in Kota for further treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh, his wife Sangeeta, Anil, and Devraj. Among the injured are Hemraj, Anil's wife Meinakshi, and Sourabh, with a minor and another individual yet to be identified. The van has been impounded for further investigation as the police continue to gather details about the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)