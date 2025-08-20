Vedanta's Demerger Proposal Faces New Hurdles
Vedanta Ltd's proposed demerger has been adjourned by the National Company Law Tribunal as objections from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas continue to delay proceedings. The demerger aims to form four independent companies, but requires more time for government approvals and regulatory compliance checks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) deferred the hearing on Vedanta Ltd's proposed demerger to September 17. This delay is due to remaining objections from the central government and pending scrutiny by market regulator SEBI.
The demerger plan proposed by Vedanta aims to create four independently listed entities to enhance operational efficiency and unlock shareholder value. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has requested additional time to share its observations on the proposal.
The deadline for completing the demerger has been extended to September 2025 due to the complex nature of obtaining necessary approvals from governmental and regulatory bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Felicitates Modi for Bold Response to Terror Attack
Tense Standoff: Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Assaulted
Greece's Cutting-Edge Anti-Drone System Poised to Transform Defense Landscape
India Bolsters Defense with New BrahMos Missile Orders Post-Operation Sindoor
Highway Infrastructure Ltd IPO: A Record-Breaking Debut on NSE