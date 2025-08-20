Vedanta's Demerger Proposal Faces New Hurdles

In a significant development, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) deferred the hearing on Vedanta Ltd's proposed demerger to September 17. This delay is due to remaining objections from the central government and pending scrutiny by market regulator SEBI.

The demerger plan proposed by Vedanta aims to create four independently listed entities to enhance operational efficiency and unlock shareholder value. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has requested additional time to share its observations on the proposal.

The deadline for completing the demerger has been extended to September 2025 due to the complex nature of obtaining necessary approvals from governmental and regulatory bodies.

