Swift Arrests Foil Train Phone Snatching Spree

The Railway Protection Force has successfully arrested 13 individuals linked to a series of mobile phone snatching incidents on moving trains. These swift arrests were made following three separate cases, which occurred between August 10 and August 16, demonstrating the effective coordination between the Government Railway Police and local law enforcement.

The first incident took place on August 10, involving an attack and robbery of a passenger on the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru Malabar Express train near Aluva. The culprits were apprehended within 18 hours, thanks to quick action by the police. Subsequent cases on the Netravati Express and Secunderabad–Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express saw similar swift resolutions.

Officials, including Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Muhammed Haneef, emphasized the importance of Operation Yatri Suraksha, which prioritizes passenger safety through enhanced surveillance and intelligence-driven policing. Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities.

