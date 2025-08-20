Mangal Electrical Industries Set for Ambitious ₹400 Crore IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, specializing in transformer components and EPC services, is set to open its Initial Public Offering on August 20, 2025, aiming to raise ₹400 Crore. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE platforms.

The company successfully closed its Anchor Book on August 19, 2025, securing ₹120 Crore with participation from institutional investors such as Abakkus AIF and Finavenue Growth Fund. The IPO is structured to allocate equity shares to various investor categories: up to 50% to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% to Non-Institutional Investors, and 35% to Retail Individual Investors.

The funds raised will be utilized to repay outstanding borrowings, undertake capital expenditure for facility expansion in Rajasthan, and meet working capital requirements. The IPO will strengthen the company's balance sheet and support growth in the power infrastructure sector, according to Chairman Rahul Mangal.

(With inputs from agencies.)