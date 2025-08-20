Left Menu

Mangal Electrical Industries Set for Ambitious ₹400 Crore IPO

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited is launching an IPO to raise ₹400 Crore, with shares to be listed on BSE and NSE. The funds will enhance operational efficiency, expand facilities, and reduce debt. Notable investors include Abakkus AIF and Finavenue Growth Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:51 IST
Mangal Electrical Industries Set for Ambitious ₹400 Crore IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, specializing in transformer components and EPC services, is set to open its Initial Public Offering on August 20, 2025, aiming to raise ₹400 Crore. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE platforms.

The company successfully closed its Anchor Book on August 19, 2025, securing ₹120 Crore with participation from institutional investors such as Abakkus AIF and Finavenue Growth Fund. The IPO is structured to allocate equity shares to various investor categories: up to 50% to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% to Non-Institutional Investors, and 35% to Retail Individual Investors.

The funds raised will be utilized to repay outstanding borrowings, undertake capital expenditure for facility expansion in Rajasthan, and meet working capital requirements. The IPO will strengthen the company's balance sheet and support growth in the power infrastructure sector, according to Chairman Rahul Mangal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025