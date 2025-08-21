Trump's Fed Interference Sparks Currency Market Anxiety

Investors faced uncertainty on Thursday as the U.S. dollar remained stable amidst concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence. President Donald Trump's latest criticisms of the central bank appeared to trigger apprehension, especially after he called for Fed Governor Lisa Cook's resignation based on mortgage allegations.

Despite Trump considering the removal of Cook, investor reactions were muted. Experts like TD Securities' Prashant Newnaha suggested the controversy held minimal immediate effect on monetary policy, though concerns about regulatory functions and oversight were noted.

Currency market reactions were subdued; the dollar index showed a slight rise this week. Meanwhile, anticipation grows over Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, which may address market expectations regarding rate cuts, especially in light of a weak July jobs report.

(With inputs from agencies.)