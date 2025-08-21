Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Pilgrims' Bus Accident in Jammu & Kashmir

A bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi's shrine skidded off a highway in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in one death and 39 injuries. The incident happened after a tyre burst caused the bus to fall into a gorge. Rescue operations followed, with the injured taken to hospitals.

Tragedy Strikes: Pilgrims' Bus Accident in Jammu & Kashmir
A bus transporting pilgrims to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an unfortunate accident on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, officials said Thursday.

The vehicle skidded off the road in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir due to a tyre burst, resulting in one fatality and 39 injuries, according to authorities.

The incident occurred near Jatwal, with victims swiftly transported to medical facilities. Seven critically injured individuals were admitted to AIIMS Vijaypur for further treatment.

