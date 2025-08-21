Transforming Andhra Pradesh: A Maritime Hub with Global Ties

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has taken a significant step towards boosting India's maritime industry by joining forces with APM Terminals. The ambitious collaboration, announced on Thursday, involves a massive Rs 9,000 crore investment to develop three major ports in the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the agreement, envisioning Andhra Pradesh as the 'eastern gateway' for maritime trade. This move positions the state as a pivotal logistics center, enhancing cargo-handling facilities and creating approximately 10,000 jobs.

APM Terminals, a subsidiary of the globally renowned AP Moller-Maersk, will oversee the project's execution, with plans to integrate road, rail, and air connectivity to strengthen the trade network further.

(With inputs from agencies.)