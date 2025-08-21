Transforming Andhra Pradesh: A Maritime Hub with Global Ties
The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has partnered with APM Terminals to enhance the state's maritime capabilities by investing Rs 9,000 crore in developing three ports. This initiative aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a crucial logistics hub in India and is projected to create around 10,000 direct jobs.
The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has taken a significant step towards boosting India's maritime industry by joining forces with APM Terminals. The ambitious collaboration, announced on Thursday, involves a massive Rs 9,000 crore investment to develop three major ports in the state.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the agreement, envisioning Andhra Pradesh as the 'eastern gateway' for maritime trade. This move positions the state as a pivotal logistics center, enhancing cargo-handling facilities and creating approximately 10,000 jobs.
APM Terminals, a subsidiary of the globally renowned AP Moller-Maersk, will oversee the project's execution, with plans to integrate road, rail, and air connectivity to strengthen the trade network further.
