Hindalco's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Aluminium and Copper Capacities
Hindalco Industries Ltd Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced significant investments in aluminium and copper smelting in India, aiming to strengthen both upstream and downstream operations. The company's expansion plans include increasing capacities at existing smelters, developing a new alumina refinery, and enhancing its portfolio of value-added products.
- Country:
- India
Hindalco Industries Ltd is set to make substantial strides in its aluminium and copper sectors, as revealed by Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla during the company's 66th Annual General Meeting.
Birla outlined an ambitious strategy to bolster both upstream and downstream capacities, with plans for significant expansions at its Aditya and Mahan aluminium smelters and a new alumina refinery. These efforts are aimed at reinforcing Hindalco's status as a low-cost producer.
Meanwhile, the company's Dahej complex is undergoing a 300,000-tonne copper smelter expansion, positioning it as the largest of its kind outside China. Hindalco's downstream ventures are also ramping up, with new facilities focusing on value-added products and copper recycling driving projected growth in EBITDA by FY30.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tantrum: U.S.-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil
India very close to China in purchasing Russian oil, you are going to see so much secondary sanctions: Trump
US President Donald Trump's first tranche of 25% tariffs on India comes into effect.
Race to Vice Presidency: India's Next Big Political Debate
Trade War Threatens U.S.-India Diplomatic Gains