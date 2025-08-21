Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Rescue Workers in Pakistan
A tragic collision between a passenger bus and an ambulance in Pakistan’s Punjab province resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including four rescue workers. Five others sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. The accident occurred as a bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A horrifying collision in Pakistan's Punjab province claimed the lives of six people, four of whom were rescue workers, when a passenger bus collided with an ambulance.
The tragic incident unfolded in Rahim Yar Khan district, approximately 400 kilometers from Lahore. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle and collided head-on with the oncoming ambulance.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the heartbreaking incident, offering her condolences to the families affected by this tragedy.
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- Pakistan
- Punjab
- accident
- ambulance
- bus
- rescue workers
- Rahim Yar Khan
- injuries
- tragedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Generous Contribution to Health: Businessman Donates Crore to TTD's Medical Trust
High-Stakes Bust: 14 kg Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport
Expanding Protections: New Conservation Efforts for Great Indian Bustard Habitats
China Stocks Surge Amid US Trade Tensions and Robust Exports
Fake Currency Racket Busted in Nagpur: Two Arrested