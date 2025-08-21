Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Rescue Workers in Pakistan

A horrifying collision in Pakistan's Punjab province claimed the lives of six people, four of whom were rescue workers, when a passenger bus collided with an ambulance.

The tragic incident unfolded in Rahim Yar Khan district, approximately 400 kilometers from Lahore. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle and collided head-on with the oncoming ambulance.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the heartbreaking incident, offering her condolences to the families affected by this tragedy.