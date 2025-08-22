Left Menu

Maharashtra Eases Regulations on Attendants in DAS-equipped Trucks

The Maharashtra government plans to relax the requirement for attendants in heavy goods vehicles with Driver Assist Systems (DAS). The proposal is to amend regulations, reducing costs for transporters. Public input is sought before finalizing changes by the end of August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to ease regulations regarding heavy goods vehicles equipped with Driver Assist Systems (DAS). This change would eliminate the mandatory need for an attendant, provided the vehicle has DAS features like a 360-degree camera, proximity alarm, and advanced warning systems.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik revealed the decision followed demands from several transporter associations who argued that technological advancements have reduced the necessity for attendants and increased operational costs.

A draft notification, open for public feedback until August 29, proposes amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The government will finalize the decision after reviewing public suggestions and objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

