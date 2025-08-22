Left Menu

APEDA Expands Regional Reach to Boost Agri Exports

APEDA is launching three new regional offices in Patna, Dehradun, and Raipur to support agricultural exporters and promote India's agri exports, which exceeded USD 50 billion in 2024-25. They focus on diversifying exports, improving packaging, and enhancing technical skills to meet global standards.

Updated: 22-08-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the commerce ministry, is set to expand its regional presence with new offices in Patna, Dehradun, and Raipur. This move aims to bolster support for agricultural exporters across these regions, an official announced.

Currently headquartered in Delhi, APEDA operates 16 regional offices nationwide, including major centers like Bengaluru, Srinagar, and Mumbai. The authority is responsible for developing export industries, registering exporters, and improving product standards, packaging, and marketing efforts.

Key initiatives include promoting exports of GI-tagged and organic products, developing sea protocols for perishables, and enhancing technical training to keep pace with global quality standards. These steps are part of a broader strategy to further increase agri exports, which have already surpassed USD 50 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

