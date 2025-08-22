Dollar Soars as Fed Hints at Rate Stability

The U.S. dollar surged to a two-week high against major currencies, reflecting investor sentiments ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole address.

Expectations of a rate cut have diminished following cautious remarks from Fed officials, despite earlier labor market signals suggesting otherwise. This cautious stance is highlighted by a shift in the dollar index, rising by 0.1% to 98.72, aiming to recover from a two-week decline.

As investor eyes turn to Powell's speech, the dollar reflects the conservative outlook, with market watchers pricing a lowered probability of a September rate cut. Economic data presents mixed signals with persistent inflation worries, challenging global currencies against the bolstered dollar.

