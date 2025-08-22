Left Menu

Viksit Tripura-2047: A Blueprint for Economic Transformation

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced an ambitious plan for the state to become a Rs 10.38 lakh crore economy by 2047. The vision document, Viksit Tripura-2047, outlines growth goals as the state has seen significant economic strides, now leading in the North East in GSDP growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:26 IST
Viksit Tripura-2047: A Blueprint for Economic Transformation
Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha unveiled an ambitious plan on Friday for the state to grow its economy to Rs 10.38 lakh crore by the year 2047. This announcement was part of launching the vision document Viksit Tripura-2047, coinciding with India's centennial independence celebration.

The document outlines strategic initiatives to propel the state's growth, which currently stands at a Rs 83,000 crore economy in 2024. Over the last seven years, Tripura has been a frontrunner in industrialisation, technological advancement, and governance reforms.

With a recent 14.21% rise in GSDP, Tripura's economic growth has been acknowledged by the NITI Aayog, placing it second in the North East. The state also boasts its own universal health program, CM-JAY, drawing from the national PMJAY scheme.

