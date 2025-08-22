Left Menu

India's Semicon Surge: Ambitious Plans for Global Leadership

The Indian government plans to launch new semiconductor projects as part of its growing semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. With Semicon India 2025 on the horizon, international interest has surged, signaling India's potential as a semiconductor leader.

22-08-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling its growing ambitions in semiconductor manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) announced plans to unveil two to three new semiconductor projects. This follows the nation's semiconductor program gaining momentum and utilizing leftover funds from the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0.

Significant allocations from the government's Rs 76,000 crore budget under Semicon 1.0 are nearing full commitment. With Rs 64,000 crore focused on chip fabrication, Rs 10,000 crore for the Mohali Semiconductor Laboratory, and Rs 1,000 crore for Design-Linked incentives, discussions for Semicon 2.0 are ongoing to sustain the momentum.

The upcoming SEMICON India 2025, a testament to India's burgeoning status in global semiconductor circles, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event has nearly doubled its exhibitor participation, highlighting growing international interest and affirming India's potential as a global semiconductor destination.

International delegates from 33 countries, multiple CXOs, and increased state participation emphasize the event's significance. Secretary S Krishnan announced that the first commercially 'Made in India' chips could hit the market by the year's end, marking a momentous milestone.

Global industry giants like IBM and Siemens are set to contribute expertise and potential partnerships, reinforcing India's ambitious semiconductor sector goals. While global semiconductor events reflect mature markets, India's SEMICON is quickly gaining legitimacy, with projections for matching Semicon China's stature in the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

