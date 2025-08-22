Chhattisgarh CM Seeks Japanese Tech Investments

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated a tour of Japan, focusing on drawing technology-driven investments to his state. Meeting with industry leaders, Sai aims to foster collaborations that can fortify Chhattisgarh's industrial and technological landscape.

Sai's itinerary commenced with a visit to Tokyo's Asakusa Temple, where he prayed for the prosperity of his state's citizens. This blend of cultural engagement underscores Sai's multifaceted approach to diplomacy.

During discussions with NTT Ltd CEO Kayo Ito, Sai explored avenues to enhance Chhattisgarh's digital environment. His visit highlights the potential for collaboration using Japan's tech expertise and India's skilled workforce.

