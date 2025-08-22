Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Seeks Japanese Tech Investments

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai seeks technology-driven investments and industrial collaboration from Japanese firms. During his Japan tour, Sai also aims to strengthen digital ecosystems and cultural ties, positioning Chhattisgarh as a key hub for industrial growth and tourism. His tour begins with spirituality, technology, and trade diplomacy.

Vishnu Deo Sai
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated a tour of Japan, focusing on drawing technology-driven investments to his state. Meeting with industry leaders, Sai aims to foster collaborations that can fortify Chhattisgarh's industrial and technological landscape.

Sai's itinerary commenced with a visit to Tokyo's Asakusa Temple, where he prayed for the prosperity of his state's citizens. This blend of cultural engagement underscores Sai's multifaceted approach to diplomacy.

During discussions with NTT Ltd CEO Kayo Ito, Sai explored avenues to enhance Chhattisgarh's digital environment. His visit highlights the potential for collaboration using Japan's tech expertise and India's skilled workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

