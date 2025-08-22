Left Menu

UP's Electric Bus Push: A Leap Towards Cleaner Transport

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes 'Made in UP' for e-bus purchases to boost industry and local jobs. He reviews transport functions, pushing passenger convenience and road safety. UP plans new routes, private involvement, and e-depots. Tax incentives encourage electric mobility alongside road safety initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:36 IST
UP's Electric Bus Push: A Leap Towards Cleaner Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to accelerate industrial growth and local employment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that priority should be given to 'Made in UP' products during the purchase of electric buses.

During his review of the Transport Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's operations, Adityanath emphasized the importance of passenger convenience, road safety, and revenue enhancement. He urged swift construction of bus stations, a push for electric buses, and modern tech adoption for road safety improvements.

Officials revealed plans for 23 world-class bus terminals under the PPP model, with more phases coming. The UPSRTC is also setting up eight electric depots with advanced chargers. The state's commitment to electric mobility is further supported by Rs 942 crore in tax exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

 Global
2
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
3
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
4
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025