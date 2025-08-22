UP's Electric Bus Push: A Leap Towards Cleaner Transport

In a significant move to accelerate industrial growth and local employment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that priority should be given to 'Made in UP' products during the purchase of electric buses.

During his review of the Transport Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's operations, Adityanath emphasized the importance of passenger convenience, road safety, and revenue enhancement. He urged swift construction of bus stations, a push for electric buses, and modern tech adoption for road safety improvements.

Officials revealed plans for 23 world-class bus terminals under the PPP model, with more phases coming. The UPSRTC is also setting up eight electric depots with advanced chargers. The state's commitment to electric mobility is further supported by Rs 942 crore in tax exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)