Left Menu

Canada Lifts Retaliatory Tariffs, Strengthens Trade with US

Canada is aligning its tariff exemptions with those of the US under the USMCA, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced. This move aims to reset trade talks and solidify relations, with over 85% of Canada-US trade remaining tariff-free. The USMCA review is set for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:18 IST
Canada Lifts Retaliatory Tariffs, Strengthens Trade with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a strategic move to bolster trade relations, Canada has decided to drop retaliatory tariffs on goods covered under the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, this step aligns Canada with US tariff exemptions and paves the way for future trade discussions.

Prime Minister Carney, following discussions with US President Donald Trump and subsequent meetings with his Cabinet, emphasized the importance of the 2020 free trade deal, which keeps the majority of goods tariff-free. Markedly, the USMCA will undergo a review in 2026, highlighting the ongoing importance of this trade agreement.

Canada's decision comes amidst concerns over US sector-specific tariffs that impact Canada's economy, such as those on steel and aluminum imports. Despite these challenges, Carney remains firm that Canada is not yielding but matching US actions to maintain a favourable trade position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

 Global
2
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
3
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
4
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025