Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo Claims Lives

A tour bus headed to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed, killing and injuring numerous individuals, according to police reports. The incident happened on I-90 near Pembroke, roughly 40 km east of Buffalo. The overturned bus was spotted off the highway by bystanders capturing the tragic scene.

Trooper James O'Callahan from the New York State Police confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries. Emergency services, including several ambulances and medical helicopters, were dispatched promptly to assist the injured. Governor Kathy Hochul announced coordination efforts with police and local authorities following the incident.

Mercy Flight's air medical transport deployed three helicopters to transfer victims to regional hospitals, while ECMC in Buffalo confirmed receiving at least eight patients. The New York State Thruway Authority closed a large section of the roadway, advising drivers to steer clear of the area as the investigation proceeds.