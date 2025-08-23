Left Menu

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo Claims Lives

A tour bus returning from Niagara Falls to New York City crashed on I-90 near Pembroke, close to Buffalo, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. Multiple medical services responded to the scene, transporting victims to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pembroke | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:30 IST
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tour bus headed to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed, killing and injuring numerous individuals, according to police reports. The incident happened on I-90 near Pembroke, roughly 40 km east of Buffalo. The overturned bus was spotted off the highway by bystanders capturing the tragic scene.

Trooper James O'Callahan from the New York State Police confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries. Emergency services, including several ambulances and medical helicopters, were dispatched promptly to assist the injured. Governor Kathy Hochul announced coordination efforts with police and local authorities following the incident.

Mercy Flight's air medical transport deployed three helicopters to transfer victims to regional hospitals, while ECMC in Buffalo confirmed receiving at least eight patients. The New York State Thruway Authority closed a large section of the roadway, advising drivers to steer clear of the area as the investigation proceeds.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
2
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
3
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global
4
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025