Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem emphasized the need for further data before deciding on a rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. His concerns stem from inflation exceeding the Fed's 2% target and potential risks to the job market that are yet to materialize.

Musalem acknowledged inflation rates approaching 3% could persist, posing challenges against unrealized job market risks. He stated, "Policy now is in the right place for a full employment labor market and inflation running above target." However, adjustments may be necessary if job market risks are identified.

As the September meeting approaches, Musalem, at a Fed conference, expressed his intention to update his economic outlook. Chief among concerns were tariff impacts and economic growth, which he hopes to clarify with additional data, including an upcoming pivotal jobs report.

