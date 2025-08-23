Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

A tour bus carrying 54 passengers, including a large number of Indian nationals, met with a tragic accident while returning to New York City from Niagara Falls. Authorities reported five deaths and numerous injuries when the bus rolled on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, approximately 40 kilometers east of Buffalo.

The accident unfolded as the bus veered into the median and landed in a roadside ditch. According to New York State Police spokesperson Trooper James O'Callaghan, the incident led to shattered windows and many passengers being ejected. The bus's driver survived, and officials are collaborating with him to understand the cause of the accident.

In response, multiple medical helicopters transported the injured to regional hospitals, where over 40 individuals were evaluated for various injuries, including head trauma and broken limbs. The crash highlights the necessity of seat belt use on buses, a mandate for charter buses built after November 2016. The New York State Thruway Authority closed a significant portion of the highway, urging drivers to avoid the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)