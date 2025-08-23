Left Menu

US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

The US government will not seek an ownership stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), confirmed by the company's CEO and US officials. This comes after a Reuters report alleged potential equity interest, causing a brief market dip. TSMC remains focused on its substantial US investment plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:07 IST
US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) CEO C.C. Wei has confirmed that the United States government will not pursue ownership in the prominent chipmaker. This follows reports suggesting such intentions, which were quickly refuted by Wei and a TSMC spokesperson. The initial claims, made in a Reuters article, had relied on unnamed sources alleging the US government was considering equity stakes in tech firms like TSMC benefiting from federal funds to establish manufacturing facilities in the US.

In a further clarification, a US official informed The Wall Street Journal that there were no plans to impose equity requirements on companies such as TSMC and Micron. Despite the assurances, the speculative report led to a 4.22 percent drop in TSMC's stock in Taipei, reflecting market unease over possible government intervention.

Meanwhile, TSMC continues its expansive investment in the United States, committing USD 65 billion to develop three advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities in Arizona. One of these facilities commenced commercial production in late 2024. Plans for an additional USD 100 billion investment in the state, encompassing three more fabs, two IC assembly plants, and a research and development center, underscore TSMC's strategic expansion in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

