Kwatra's Diplomatic Overture: Nurturing US-India Trade Amid Tariff Strains

In a continued diplomatic effort, Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has been actively engaging with US lawmakers. His aim is to navigate tensions over tariffs and advocate for balanced trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Since August 9, Kwatra has met with 19 US senators and congressmen, focusing discussions on strengthening the US-India bilateral economic partnership. Notably, his conversations with representatives, such as Claudia Tenney and Jonathan L Jackson, have highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as a key component in India's energy security framework.

These meetings come amid strained relations due to new US tariffs, including a significant levy on India's Russian oil imports. India justifies its oil procurement strategy as market-driven, sourcing discounted Russian oil following Western sanctions on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)