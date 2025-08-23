Left Menu

UP International Trade Show Set to Shine on Global Stage

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) returns for its third edition at Greater Noida's India Expo Mart, showcasing 'Made in UP' products to global buyers. Around 500 buyers from 80 countries are anticipated, highlighting the success of the ODOP scheme and boosting international export opportunities.

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
Uttar Pradesh is poised to showcase its rich traditions, entrepreneurial spirit, and the skills of its artisans as the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) returns for a third edition at Greater Noida's India Expo Mart from September 25 to 29. The event will highlight 'Made in UP' products, reinforcing both the cultural and industrial prowess of the state to international investors and buyers.

This year's trade show is seeing unprecedented global interest with over 500 buyers expected from 80 countries, including confirmations from 340 buyers across 75 nations. This surge in participation is seen as a gateway for Uttar Pradesh's products to access international markets.

The Yogi government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme plays a crucial role in this international showcase, connecting artisans directly with global buyers and fostering export growth, employment opportunities, and economic development in the state. The event marks a strategic initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to transform Uttar Pradesh into a hub for international trade and investment, aligning with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Confirmed buyers from various global regions include 88 from Europe and the CIS, 76 from West Asia, 10 from Southeast Asia, 30 from South Asia, 27 from Latin American countries, and respective numbers from Oceania, North America, and Africa. Participation is also expected from NAFTA and East African regions, with products from 17 sectors like agriculture, apparel, electronics, and more making this event special.

