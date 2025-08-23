Left Menu

Linc Ltd Targets Robust Growth Amid Digital Shift

Despite facing challenges from digitalization, Linc Ltd aims for 15-20% growth annually. With Rs 550 crore revenue, the pen maker plans expansion through joint ventures in Japan, Turkey, and Korea, with an operating profitability of 11%. The company is also increasing manufacturing capabilities in West Bengal and Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the digital wave impacting the writing instruments domain, Linc Ltd is setting ambitious growth targets of 15-20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, the company's senior official announced.

Presently, the Kolkata-headquartered firm boasts a revenue close to Rs 550 crore, maintaining its EBITDA at 11%. Managing Director Deepak Jalan highlighted that despite a competitive market and digitalization posing challenges, there is potential to boost profitability.

The company maintains three joint ventures with partners in Japan, Turkey, and Korea, alongside a majority stake in a Kenyan entity, driving international growth. Linc exports to 50 countries, with a notable presence in Africa, and continues to invest in capacity expansion and modernization within India, underscoring its commitment to growth and innovation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

