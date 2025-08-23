NHAI Takes Decisive Action Against Misconduct at Bhuni Toll Plaza

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken strong measures by terminating the contract of a toll collection agency at Bhuni Toll Plaza after staff members misbehaved with army personnel. The agency has been debarred from bidding for one year.

Additionally, NHAI imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the agency for contractual violations and decided to encash its performance security of Rs 3.66 crore to cover the costs of repairing damaged equipment and infrastructure at the plaza. The agency's response to a show-cause notice was deemed unsatisfactory, highlighting violations such as employee misconduct and damage to public property.

NHAI emphasizes the need for training toll plaza staff for better conduct with highway users. The authority remains dedicated to offering a seamless travel experience on national highways, asserting that unruly behavior will not be tolerated.