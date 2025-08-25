OYO Eyes $8 Billion Valuation With November IPO Move

Global travel technology company OYO is preparing to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in November, aiming for a valuation between USD 7 and 8 billion for its upcoming IPO, according to sources familiar with the development.

OYO has continued discussions with key banking partners, receiving valuation guidance potentially pegged at USD 7-8 billion, around Rs 70 per share, or about 25-30 times the EBITDA. A filing with regulators is under consideration to occur next month.

SoftBank, one of OYO's key stakeholders, remains heavily involved in discussions. The prospective filing will highlight OYO's recent financial performance and utilize new brand identity strategies to support expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)