OYO Eyes $8 Billion Valuation With November IPO Move

OYO plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in November, targeting a $7-8 billion valuation. The decision will be guided by its board, as the company evaluates strategic options. Discussions with banking partners and SoftBank are ongoing, focusing on financial performance and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:38 IST
Global travel technology company OYO is preparing to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in November, aiming for a valuation between USD 7 and 8 billion for its upcoming IPO, according to sources familiar with the development.

OYO has continued discussions with key banking partners, receiving valuation guidance potentially pegged at USD 7-8 billion, around Rs 70 per share, or about 25-30 times the EBITDA. A filing with regulators is under consideration to occur next month.

SoftBank, one of OYO's key stakeholders, remains heavily involved in discussions. The prospective filing will highlight OYO's recent financial performance and utilize new brand identity strategies to support expansion plans.

