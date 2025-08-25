BJP's Nadda Defends India’s Economic Growth Against Criticism

In a spirited address, BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement calling the Indian economy 'dead,' describing the remarks as irresponsible. Nadda insisted that the criticism was not against the BJP but the nation as a whole, urging BJP workers to expose the Opposition's tactics.

Bolstering his defense of India's economy, Nadda cited the country's move to become the third largest global economy, with acknowledgments from the World Bank on its robustness. He highlighted advancements in local manufacturing and exports, pointing to low inflation and significant infrastructure projects under PM Modi's leadership.

Focusing on Madhya Pradesh's transformation, Nadda praised infrastructural developments like the new terminal at Jabalpur Airport and Asia's largest solar plant in Rewa. Further, he mentioned economic strides with increased per capita income and financial assistance programs supporting farmers and tribal students as hallmarks of progress.

