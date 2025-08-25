Left Menu

BJP's Nadda Defends India’s Economic Growth Against Criticism

BJP chief JP Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Indian economy, emphasizing India's growth despite global challenges. Nadda highlighted developments in Madhya Pradesh and pointed to improvements in infrastructure, manufacturing, and export sectors, illustrating a positive economic trajectory under PM Modi’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:38 IST
JP Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address, BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement calling the Indian economy 'dead,' describing the remarks as irresponsible. Nadda insisted that the criticism was not against the BJP but the nation as a whole, urging BJP workers to expose the Opposition's tactics.

Bolstering his defense of India's economy, Nadda cited the country's move to become the third largest global economy, with acknowledgments from the World Bank on its robustness. He highlighted advancements in local manufacturing and exports, pointing to low inflation and significant infrastructure projects under PM Modi's leadership.

Focusing on Madhya Pradesh's transformation, Nadda praised infrastructural developments like the new terminal at Jabalpur Airport and Asia's largest solar plant in Rewa. Further, he mentioned economic strides with increased per capita income and financial assistance programs supporting farmers and tribal students as hallmarks of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

