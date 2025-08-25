Left Menu

Pinduoduo's Price Wars: E-commerce Giant Faces Tough Competition and Profit Pressures

PDD Holdings' revenue beat expectations but faced profit declines due to increased competition and investments. To boost domestic consumption, major e-commerce companies have resorted to price wars. Pinduoduo's international platform, Temu, is pivoting strategies to maintain competitiveness amidst challenges from global players like Amazon.

25-08-2025
PDD Holdings, the parent company of China's e-commerce platform Pinduoduo and the international platform Temu, reported surpassing revenue expectations despite a drop in net profit due to heightened competition and strategic investments. The company's U.S.-listed shares rose by 1%, driven by its focus on bolstering spending to sustain growth.

Amid China's efforts to boost domestic consumption amid economic challenges, leading e-commerce players such as Pinduoduo, JD.com, and Alibaba have initiated aggressive pricing strategies, spurring a price war. Notably, PDD Holdings has been increasing investments in merchant support and U.S. presence through its subsidiary, Temu, impacting its profit margins.

Temu has shifted towards a 'fully-managed' model to exert greater control over product selection and pricing in the U.S. market. However, competition from Amazon remains intense, affecting profit stability even as PDD's revenue rose 7% to 103.98 billion yuan in the last quarter.

