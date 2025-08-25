Tragic Accident in Odisha: Van Overturns After Hitting Tree
A deadly accident in Sundargarh district, Odisha, resulted in one death and 30 injuries when a mini pick-up van overturned after striking a tree. The van, carrying laborers from Kela to Kindrikela, crashed due to the driver's loss of control. Many injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment.
A tragic accident unfolded in Odisha's Sundargarh district when a mini pick-up van overturned after hitting a tree, leaving one person dead and 30 others injured, according to police reports.
The incident occurred as the van, transporting laborers from Kela to Kindrikela in the Bonai region, went out of control.
Police stated that the driver lost command of the vehicle, causing it to collide with a roadside tree and overturn. Among the injured, 21 are in critical condition and have been transferred to advanced care facilities. An investigation into the accident has been launched.
