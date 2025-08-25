Tragic Accident in Odisha: Van Overturns After Hitting Tree

A tragic accident unfolded in Odisha's Sundargarh district when a mini pick-up van overturned after hitting a tree, leaving one person dead and 30 others injured, according to police reports.

The incident occurred as the van, transporting laborers from Kela to Kindrikela in the Bonai region, went out of control.

Police stated that the driver lost command of the vehicle, causing it to collide with a roadside tree and overturn. Among the injured, 21 are in critical condition and have been transferred to advanced care facilities. An investigation into the accident has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)