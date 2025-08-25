Left Menu

Gourmet Galore: Instamart Teams Up with Food Square for Mumbai's Culinary Revolution

Food Square, India's top luxury gourmet retailer, partners with Instamart, a leading quick commerce platform, to offer over 4,000 premium products in Mumbai. This collaboration makes everyday luxury instantly accessible, setting a new standard for premium grocery delivery and introducing rare global ingredients to a new generation of consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:09 IST
Gourmet Galore: Instamart Teams Up with Food Square for Mumbai's Culinary Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Food Square and Instamart have joined forces to transform grocery shopping in Mumbai, launching a collaboration that allows consumers to access over 4,000 luxury gourmet products within minutes.

This groundbreaking partnership marks the first time that a luxury food retailer has ventured into quick commerce at such a scale in India, with the aim of meeting the modern Indian household's demand for quality and speed.

By making everyday luxury accessible, the collaboration not only brings convenience but also redefines how Indians experience gourmet food, providing a curated range of global delicacies at the touch of a button.

(With inputs from agencies.)

