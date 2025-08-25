Gourmet Galore: Instamart Teams Up with Food Square for Mumbai's Culinary Revolution

Food Square and Instamart have joined forces to transform grocery shopping in Mumbai, launching a collaboration that allows consumers to access over 4,000 luxury gourmet products within minutes.

This groundbreaking partnership marks the first time that a luxury food retailer has ventured into quick commerce at such a scale in India, with the aim of meeting the modern Indian household's demand for quality and speed.

By making everyday luxury accessible, the collaboration not only brings convenience but also redefines how Indians experience gourmet food, providing a curated range of global delicacies at the touch of a button.

