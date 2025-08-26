Gujarat Rail Projects: A New Era for Connectivity and Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled three key rail infrastructure projects in Gujarat, marking a significant advancement in the state's connectivity and development. The projects include doubling the Mahesana-Palanpur line, gauge conversion, and a new passenger train service, enhancing logistics and socio-economic growth.
In a major boost to Gujarat's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three transformative rail projects aimed at enhancing the state's connectivity and socio-economic growth. Unveiled virtually from Ahmedabad, these rail initiatives include the Mahesana-Palanpur doubling project, Kalol-Katosan Road gauge conversion, and the Bechraji-Ranuj rail line conversion.
These projects, totaling Rs 1,400 crore, are poised to strengthen Gujarat's logistics network, reduce travel times, and facilitate industrial growth in key districts such as Banaskantha, Patan, and Mahesana. The Mahesana-Palanpur line, in particular, eases congestion and promises reduced travel time between Delhi and Ahmedabad, benefiting both freight and passenger services.
Alongside these projects, the Katosan Road-Kadi-Kalol-Sabarmati passenger train service and a car-loaded freight train from Bechraji were launched, marking improved transportation efficiency. These developments align with national logistics policies and are expected to drive employment, tourism, and regional economy advancement in Gujarat.
