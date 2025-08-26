India's Electric Leap: Maruti's e-Vitara Export Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the unique advantages of India's democracy and its youthful, skilled workforce while unveiling Maruti Suzuki's maiden electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

The e-Vitara, a product of India being manufactured by Suzuki Japan, marks a significant symbol of Indo-Japanese cooperation and will be exported to over 100 countries, including back to Japan, showcasing international confidence in Indian manufacturing prowess.

Modi encouraged embracing swadeshi, defining it as investment from anywhere but execution by Indians. With the global spotlight on India, he urged states to capitalize on this window of opportunity and challenge each other in reforms and governance innovations, drawing more investors to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)