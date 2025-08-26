India's Electric Leap: Maruti's e-Vitara Export Milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's democratic prowess and young skilled workforce, as he inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. Highlighting global interest in India, Modi invited all states to engage in healthy competition for reforms and governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the unique advantages of India's democracy and its youthful, skilled workforce while unveiling Maruti Suzuki's maiden electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.
The e-Vitara, a product of India being manufactured by Suzuki Japan, marks a significant symbol of Indo-Japanese cooperation and will be exported to over 100 countries, including back to Japan, showcasing international confidence in Indian manufacturing prowess.
Modi encouraged embracing swadeshi, defining it as investment from anywhere but execution by Indians. With the global spotlight on India, he urged states to capitalize on this window of opportunity and challenge each other in reforms and governance innovations, drawing more investors to the nation.
Great day for 'Make in India' as e-vehicles made in the country will be exported to 100 countries: PM Modi in Gujarat.
Suzuki Motor Corp to invest Rs 70,000 cr in India over next 5-6 years: Toshihiro Suzuki at flag-off event of e Vitara for export markets.
Make in India initiative has created favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers: PM Modi in Gujarat.