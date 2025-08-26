Swadeshi: The New Mantra of India's Manufacturing Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on Tuesday, underscored the significance of 'swadeshi' as a life mantra, vital for India's future. He launched Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at Hansalpur in Gujarat, reinforcing the 'Make in India' initiative as beneficial for both global and domestic manufacturers.

Modi clarified his definition of 'swadeshi,' emphasizing the importance of Indian labor and expertise in manufacturing, irrespective of the currency invested. His vision aligns with achieving a developed India by 2047, urging citizens to contribute to a more self-reliant and prosperous nation.

The event marked a milestone for India's electric vehicle sector, with Modi highlighting the growth in electronics, mobile, and defense production over the past decade. He urged states to harness this opportunity, advocating for reforms and good governance to maintain India's competitive edge in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)