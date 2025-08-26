Left Menu

Swadeshi: The New Mantra of India's Manufacturing Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized embracing 'swadeshi' as a life mantra. Launching Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara at Gujarat, he highlighted India's manufacturing prowess, stressing the importance of domestic production. The 'Make in India' initiative strengthens EV manufacturing while boosting global exports, engineering a self-reliant India vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on Tuesday, underscored the significance of 'swadeshi' as a life mantra, vital for India's future. He launched Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at Hansalpur in Gujarat, reinforcing the 'Make in India' initiative as beneficial for both global and domestic manufacturers.

Modi clarified his definition of 'swadeshi,' emphasizing the importance of Indian labor and expertise in manufacturing, irrespective of the currency invested. His vision aligns with achieving a developed India by 2047, urging citizens to contribute to a more self-reliant and prosperous nation.

The event marked a milestone for India's electric vehicle sector, with Modi highlighting the growth in electronics, mobile, and defense production over the past decade. He urged states to harness this opportunity, advocating for reforms and good governance to maintain India's competitive edge in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

