Modi Champions Swadeshi as India's Mantra for Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized 'swadeshi' as a national ethos, urging citizens to adopt local products and industries. He highlighted the 'Make in India' success with Maruti Suzuki's electric vehicles. Modi also noted progress in semiconductor manufacturing and India's partnership with Japan, focusing on a self-reliant India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday championed 'swadeshi' as a mantra for India's progress, urging citizens to embrace local products and industries. Speaking at Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, where he flagged off the company's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, Modi reiterated his government's commitment to 'Make in India.'

Modi defined 'swadeshi' simply: it is about the sweat of Indian workers, not the origin of capital. He praised Maruti Suzuki as an emblem of this vision, highlighting their role as a major exporter under the 'Make in India' initiative. He also pointed to advancements in battery cell production at the TDSG plant in Hansalpur, a move towards self-reliance in the EV sector.

In a nod to future ambitions, Modi urged citizens to contribute to a national movement towards a developed India by 2047. He cited significant growth in electronics, mobile, and defense production, and underscored India's strength in democracy, demographics, and its skilled workforce. Modi stressed the importance of competitive reforms and good governance across states to maintain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

