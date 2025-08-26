New Era for My Home Constructions: Abhishek Kapoor Takes the Helm as CEO
My Home Constructions has appointed Abhishek Kapoor as CEO. Kapoor will drive growth in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, with a focus on sustainable expansion and profitability. His extensive experience in real estate will support the company's strategic priorities and reinforce their commitment to quality and innovation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
My Home Constructions, a prominent Hyderabad-based company, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kapoor as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
In his new role, Kapoor will lead the company's growth strategy focusing on business development, land acquisition, and sales across key cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Abhishek Kapoor brings extensive experience in real estate, having a track record of market expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence. His appointment is expected to strengthen the company's commitment to quality, timely delivery, and value creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real Estate Giant BPTP Under ED Scrutiny for Massive Foreign Investment Violation
Real Estate Director Arrested in Massive Rs 117 Crore Bank Fraud
Square Yards Sees Revenue Surge with Strong Real Estate and Financial Services Performance
Milan Real Estate Probe Unleashes Urban Planning Controversy
Kolkata Metro Expansion Sets Stage for Real Estate Boom