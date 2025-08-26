Left Menu

New Era for My Home Constructions: Abhishek Kapoor Takes the Helm as CEO

My Home Constructions has appointed Abhishek Kapoor as CEO. Kapoor will drive growth in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, with a focus on sustainable expansion and profitability. His extensive experience in real estate will support the company's strategic priorities and reinforce their commitment to quality and innovation.

Updated: 26-08-2025 16:36 IST
My Home Constructions, a prominent Hyderabad-based company, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kapoor as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Kapoor will lead the company's growth strategy focusing on business development, land acquisition, and sales across key cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Abhishek Kapoor brings extensive experience in real estate, having a track record of market expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence. His appointment is expected to strengthen the company's commitment to quality, timely delivery, and value creation.

