Left Menu

Navy's Role in India's Economic Security and Defense

The Indian Navy plays a crucial role beyond maritime security, acting as a foundational element of economic security by safeguarding the nation's energy needs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the Navy's significance in regional stability and its response to terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:42 IST
Navy's Role in India's Economic Security and Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's responsibilities transcend traditional maritime defense, contributing significantly to the country's economic security by safeguarding crucial energy resources like oil and natural gas, as stated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking after the commissioning of two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command, Singh emphasized India's non-aggressive stance while underscoring its readiness to respond to threats. He highlighted the regional geostrategic dynamics that directly affect national development.

Singh also addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, confirming an effective military response through 'Operation Sindoor', launched to dismantle terror networks across the border, and stated that the operation is ongoing, poised for reactivation as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

 United States
2
Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

 India
3
Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

 Germany
4
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025