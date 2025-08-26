Navy's Role in India's Economic Security and Defense

The Indian Navy's responsibilities transcend traditional maritime defense, contributing significantly to the country's economic security by safeguarding crucial energy resources like oil and natural gas, as stated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking after the commissioning of two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command, Singh emphasized India's non-aggressive stance while underscoring its readiness to respond to threats. He highlighted the regional geostrategic dynamics that directly affect national development.

Singh also addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, confirming an effective military response through 'Operation Sindoor', launched to dismantle terror networks across the border, and stated that the operation is ongoing, poised for reactivation as needed.

